Caprock Group LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 309.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 808,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,014,000 after acquiring an additional 610,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 60.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 57.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 984,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 17.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,435,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,109,000 after acquiring an additional 354,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 22.0% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,418,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 255,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

RB Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

