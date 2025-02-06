Caprock Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $338.18 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $302.70 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.20 and a 200-day moving average of $372.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.85.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.