Caprock Group LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 487.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $279,840.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,257.40. The trade was a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.04%.

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.