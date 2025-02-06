Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 89.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 916.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 320,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,535,000 after buying an additional 288,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC cut their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.