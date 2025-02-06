Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

