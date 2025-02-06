Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

