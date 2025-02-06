CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,700 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

