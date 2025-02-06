CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 202 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,994 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Celanese by 155.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 130,037 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $122.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Celanese Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CE opened at $70.07 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.