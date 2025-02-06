CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 529 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1,290.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Relx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after buying an additional 548,423 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $12,902,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Relx by 194.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 31.8% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 495,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,405 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $50.73 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

