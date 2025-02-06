CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

