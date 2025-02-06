CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1,572.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,773,000 after buying an additional 679,462 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,103,000 after acquiring an additional 678,549 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 26.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,056,000 after purchasing an additional 280,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,318,000 after purchasing an additional 187,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,580,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES opened at $189.71 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.99.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 1,671 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $292,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,214 shares in the company, valued at $44,312,450. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 115,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $20,599,471.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,259,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,916,778.46. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,838 shares of company stock valued at $96,785,773. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Management from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

