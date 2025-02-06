CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1,825.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

