CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,573 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 177.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.