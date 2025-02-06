CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 189 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.48 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

