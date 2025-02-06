CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 892 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

