CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys New Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,710,000 after buying an additional 369,690 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $107.87.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

