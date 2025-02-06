CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after acquiring an additional 408,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Roblox by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,864,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,731,695 shares in the company, valued at $299,996,916.30. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,082,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,587.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,335 shares of company stock worth $77,348,316. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

