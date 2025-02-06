CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after buying an additional 587,329 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $1,865,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BUD opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.