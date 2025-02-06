CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1,957.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,726,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,875,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,608,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $90.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

