CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 301.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 383,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

