CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Up 1.8 %

UL opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

