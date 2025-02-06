CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $104,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,152.78. This represents a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $257.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $260.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.78 and its 200 day moving average is $235.11.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

