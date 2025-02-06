CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $129,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

