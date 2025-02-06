CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $40,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 7.0 %

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

