CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $41,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

