CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 15,208.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 327,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

