CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $61,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 618.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in LKQ were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LKQ by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $634,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27,310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.