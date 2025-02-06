CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $72,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 280.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG opened at $1,292.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,100.86 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,291.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,314.15.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

