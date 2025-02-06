CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $85,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

