CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $88,000 Holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKB. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 43,300.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ARKB opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.