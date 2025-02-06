CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $94,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 984,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 872,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 83,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

