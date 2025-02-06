CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $94,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 314.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.