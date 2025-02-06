CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 256.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $329,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

