CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $48,000 in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $2,810,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

South Bow Stock Performance

SOBO opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09. South Bow Co. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

