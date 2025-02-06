CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $56,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $216.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $226.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.59.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

