CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $65,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after buying an additional 817,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after acquiring an additional 672,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 250.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,058,000 after purchasing an additional 424,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 337,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 897,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 275,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.
Insider Activity
In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
