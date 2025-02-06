CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $86,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 226,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 908,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,738,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,213,000 after buying an additional 149,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

