CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amentum were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Stock Performance

NYSE AMTM opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.