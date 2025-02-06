CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $115.32 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $121.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

