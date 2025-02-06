CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

HII stock opened at $195.56 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $184.29 and a one year high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

