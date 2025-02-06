CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,395,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,232,000 after buying an additional 95,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,724,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,114,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

