CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 100 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IDACORP by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after buying an additional 359,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,789,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

