CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,057 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6,606.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 405.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 423,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

