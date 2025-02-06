CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 196 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after buying an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.40 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

