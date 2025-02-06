CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 891 Shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,545,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,434 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,180,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,411 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLIA opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

