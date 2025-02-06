CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 255,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 234,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $4,852,913.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,141,898.12. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $278,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,398,884.30. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,482 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 2.34. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.78.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

