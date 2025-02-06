CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

