CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 152 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medpace were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,337,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medpace by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 109,886 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,060,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Medpace by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $355.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.85 and a 200-day moving average of $350.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.37 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

