CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 337 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $2,921,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 43.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE DINO opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

Several analysts have commented on DINO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

