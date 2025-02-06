CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,959 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

